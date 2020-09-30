Horse reunited with owner after helicopter rescue from 60ft ravine

A horse has been reunited with her owner after falling 60ft down a ravine.

Lola, an eight-year-old mare, was being ridden by her owner in Caspers Wilderness Park — an 8,000-acre wilderness reserve in California — in the Rancho Mission Viejo unincorporated area when the accident happened on 21 September.

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) were called at 12.18pm that afternoon and were helped in the rescue by Orange County Parks.

A clip, shared by OCFA, shows rescuers attaching a safety harness to the mare, who is then lifted out of the ravine by helicopter. She is flown to safety and the pilot carefully lands her in a corral, assisted by a team on the ground, before where she is happily reunited with her owner.

“The horse’s owner, who had to jump off the horse as [she] was bucking before falling down the ravine, was evaluated by paramedics on scene and deemed to be uninjured,” said an OCFA spokesman.

He added that technical rescue team members and a helicopter came to Lola’s rescue after she fell approximately 60ft down the ravine in Caspers Park.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

“Walking the horse out was not an option due to the terrain. We had a vet come to the scene to sedate Lola so we could safely fly her out. We flew Lola to a safe landing spot with additional rescue team members awaiting,” said the spokesman.

“Fortunately, we were able to reunite Lola with her owner who was ecstatic to see her!”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

