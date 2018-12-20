Horse & Hound staff writer crowned journalist of the year

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) has named H&H senior news writer Lucy Elder its 2018 journalist of the year, in recognition of her outstanding work.

BEF chief executive Nick Fellows presented the annual award to Lucy yesterday (19 December) at the British Equestrian Writers’ Association (BEWA) lunch, “in acknowledgement of her contribution to equestrian sports coverage over the past 12 months”.

“Lucy is a young, talented journalist who has developed professional and positive relationships within the equestrian industry and has produced many well-balanced articles to promote equestrian sport initiatives, particularly in dressage and eventing, and this work was highlighted by several members of the panel,” Mr Fellows said.

The BEF journalist of the year award recognises “great journalism in equestrian sport, celebrating the work of a written journalist, broadcaster or photographer who has gone above and beyond to promote equestrian sport over the last year”.

Representatives of the BEF’s member bodies decided upon Lucy as the winner from a shortlist of eight put forward by the 19 members.

“It was a total surprise to hear my name read out and I’m completely shocked and delighted to have won,” Lucy said.

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have this job and I still have so much to learn — every day I get to speak to brilliant and interesting riders, trainers, vets, grooms and experts about a shared passion.

“Not only that, but I get to work with and be inspired by the most wonderful bunch of talented colleagues at Horse & Hound and fantastic journalists at events up and down the country, so really this award is all down to them.

“Equestrian sport is so special because of the horse and because of the people connected through this special animal. The equestrian world is brimming over with incredible, true stories, I’m just one lucky person who gets to share them.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has helped, to those who put me forward and to the BEF for the award.”

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins added: “We have long held Lucy in extremely high regard at Horse & Hound and the fact her journalistic excellence and integrity have been recognised externally by the BEF with this award was wonderful to hear, being so well deserved. Lucy’s dedication and work ethic are second to none, she has innate news sense and the skill to create copy that engages our readers every day with its clarity, accuracy and balance.

Continues below…

“What’s more, you couldn’t meet a nicer person — we are extremely lucky that Lucy is part of our team and I know how happy all of our colleagues were at hearing she was being recognised with this award. Thank you so much to the BEF and of course to BEWA.”

Wendy Nix, who was nominated for her contribution to the sport of carriage driving, received a special mention for her voluntary ongoing efforts to publicise the sport to a wider audience.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.