



Work is under way on the Horse & Hound Reader Issue 2022 – and we want to hear your stories about your special horses, moments and successes. The annual special edition, which rounds off the year on 29 December, is the chance for us to share your inspiring tales, your precious photos and magical moments.

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “Horse & Hound’s reader issue 2022 is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate our readers and their horses by sharing the incredible stories that might otherwise go untold.

“It is always a popular issue in the shops and makes for feel-good reading during the festive season. Our involvement with horses is an emotional one and we can all relate to the many tales from heartache to utter joy in the horse world, which are plentiful in our reader issue each year.”

There are five categories in which H&H is looking for submissions – by the deadline of Tuesday, 1 November – the best of which will be selected to feature in our pages.

NB: All photos must have copyright agreed with the photographer to allow publication in the magazine.

Horse & Hound reader issue 2022

The day I met…

Have you ever met a famous horse or rider? Tell us the story of when you met one of your idols – and hopefully took the all-important selfie. 250 words max

Beating the odds

Not all of us (almost none of us) are going to win Badminton or the Hickstead Derby. But for some riders, the mountains they have climbed en route to their goals mean every bit as much as an Olympic gold medal. Tell us your stories of how you have overcome the odds with your horse this year. 250 words max

Fabulous photos

Is your horse or pony a wannabe cover star who fully deserves his or her place in H&H? Or a beautiful foal? Send in your best, funniest, cutest, photos – or a moment this year that made you proud, and a short caption. 100 words max.

Venerable veterans

So many readers cherish their old friends as part of the family. Do you have a veteran (over 20 years old) horse or pony who deserves his moment in the spotlight? Send in a photo with your veteran’s story – how old, his character, how you keep him young, what he’s done and what makes you proud. 150 words max

Horsey yarns

Have you written a funny or enlightening horsey yarn that needs to be read? Maybe a poem, a reflection or a sardonic take on the mad and brilliant world of horses. 700 words max.

Email submissions to martha.terry@futurenet.com by midnight on Tuesday, 1 November.

