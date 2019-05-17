Horse who collapsed in city centre stolen from sanctuary that took her in

A horse who collapsed with suspected heatstroke in front of crowds of people has been stolen from an animal sanctuary.

The RSPCA was called to Cardiff city centre on Easter Saturday, 20 April, after members of the public reported concerns for the mare. Police arranged for her to be taken in by a sanctuary while investigations continued and her owners signed her into the RSPCA’s care.

“But before the RSPCA could collect the horse, police received a report that she had been stolen from the Whispering Willows sanctuary on Friday (3 May),” a spokesman for the charity said.

“Police are looking into the theft, but the RSPCA is also concerned about the welfare and whereabouts of the missing horse.”

The RSPCA is appealing for anyone with information on the mare to contact South Wales Police or the charity.

“The RSPCA is very worried about the disappearance of this horse,” said charity inspector Simon Evans.

“The animal has been the subject of RSPCA enquiries after it collapsed in Cardiff City centre due to suspected heatstroke.

“We are eager to get both reassurances about her welfare, and for the horse to come into our care following our recent enquiries.”

A spokesman for South Wales Police confirmed the force is investigating the theft, which took place between 7.45pm on 3 May and 10am on 4 May.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1900159383, or the RSPCA’s information line on 0300 123 8018.

