Horse and rider injured as overtaking van ‘passed too closely’





A horse and rider were injured in a collision with a van, thought to be caused as the vehicle was passing too closely.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is appealing for the driver involved in the incident, in Twekesbury, to come forward.

Emergency services arrived at the A4019 at Coombe Hill at about 9.55am last Tuesday (7 September), after reports that a horse and rider and a white Luton van had been involved in a collision.

It was said that a group of horses was crossing the road, and a van was attempting to overtake them.

“One of the horses became spooked and collided with the van, and officers believe this may have happened due to the vehicle being too close,” a spokesman for Gloucestershire constabulary said.

“The rider of the horse was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with a suspected leg injury after being thrown off, and the horse sustained bruising.

“The driver of the van left before police arrived and officers are asking them to come forward so that their details can be taken as well as an account of what happened.”

The spokesman added that a number of other drivers were in the area at the time, and asked anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information can complete a form online, quoting incident 129 of 7 September, or call police on 101, quoting the same reference number.

