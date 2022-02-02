Hierarchy of road users, eventing safety tool and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Cyclists and equestrians

There has been huge confusion over where equestrians and cyclists respectively sit in the hierarchy of road users, created as part of the amended Highway Code to protect those who are most vulnerable. Some thought that cyclists were above riders so H&H sought clarification from the Department for Transport on the new rules.

2. Eventing safety

The masters of equestrian data have released a new tool it is hoped will improve cross-country safety for horses and riders. The EquiRatings Horse Form Index, which was developed with the FEI, was presented at this year’s FEI eventing safety forum, and is now available for all riders to use. It works by assessing horses’ most recent performances and calculating a rating, which riders can use to make decisions about what level that horse is ready to compete at.

3. Wormer resistance

H&H has long been covering the need for riders and owners to take responsibility in combating the real and ever-growing threat of resistance to de-worming drugs. Owners have been warned of more colic deaths and a worming “Armageddon” if evasive action is not taken, but this week a veterinary-medicine company has been accused of putting “short-term profits before equine welfare” by promoting cheap wormers.

