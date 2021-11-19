Heartbreaking impact of fireworks and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Pony found with broken neck after rockets let off

Once again the use of fireworks has ended in tragedy for an animal and their owner – Julie Burnet’s 14-year-old Exmoor mare Knightoncombe Ghost Swift was found dead early on Sunday, 7 November. An empty TNT rocket box and a lighter were found on the site. The day after Swift was found, parliament debated the fifth petition calling for a change to fireworks law since 2016, but the Government said there will be no change. Another petition launched since the debate, calling for the sale of fireworks to be restricted to organisers of public displays, has been signed by almost 34,000 people.

Read the full story

2. New home for grassroots eventing champs

Great news for grassroots eventers looking for the ultimate championship aim at which they can compete in a historic setting alongside their heroes – the national British Eventing BE80(T) championships will run at the Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials (7-12 June) next year. BE and the event organisers have confirmed that the event will run alongside the four-star classes from 2022, with a direct qualification route this year.

Read the full story

3. Frankie Dettori’s no nonsense take on things

In an exclusive interview for Horse & Hound this week, the charismatic racing star talks to Kate Johnson about the love of his life (Enable), winning a pairs class with his daughter (there was outrage), and what he thinks of social media: “I completely hate it, I just learnt how to text a couple of months ago,” he says. He doesn’t even have Instagram on his phone, but passes on photographs to his secretary to upload instead. As he says, “That way if I get abuse, I won’t hear it.” Sound plan.

Read more

You may also want to read…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.