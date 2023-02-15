Heartbreak as fight to save foal of ‘horrifically’ neglected mare is finally lost





The carers of three mares rescued emaciated and pregnant from “horrific” neglect have said a heartbroken goodbye to a foal they have battled to save for over a year.

Bristol charity Horseworld took in the in-foal mares in 2021. Tango, LJ and Pink Champagne were found “in a filthy barn, hock deep in soiled bedding, riddled with lice and suffering from rain scald due to exposure to prolonged wet weather”, a HorseWorld spokesman said. “All had very overgrown hooves, and were desperately malnourished.”

The spokesman told H&H the mares were barely able to stand, owing to their emaciation.

“Time was of the essence as the neglect they had suffered was life-threatening. The mares were taken back to HorseWorld where the team, alongside vets worked tirelessly to try to save the mothers and their unborn babies.”

Tango was found to have a fractured, infected bone in her foot and despite the charity and vets’ best efforts, neither she nor her unborn foal could be saved.

LJ gave birth to a premature colt in May 2021; he was weak and had to wear a dog coat to keep warm but he had “inherited his mother’s brave character and determination to survive”, and staff named him Thor.

Pink Champagne’s filly, named Pink Gin or Ginny, appeared healthy but contracted an infection that can be fatal. The team nursed her round the clock and by last February, hoped both foals would go on to enjoy life free from the neglect suffered by their dams.

“After more than a year of the HorseWorld veterinary and welfare team battling various health problems with both Ginny and Thor, we have the extremely sad news that we’ve had to say goodbye to Thor,” said the charity’s head of welfare, Sarah Hollister. “It’s always heartbreaking to lose any of our HorseWorld family, but with such a special young horse, who we all thought was on the road to recovery, it is just devastating.

“Ginny and Thor had been on such a remarkable journey together and we were really hoping they both had a long and happy life to look forward to but sadly for Thor, the neglect his mother had suffered whilst pregnant had set his tiny body up for a battle he couldn’t win. Our veterinary team at B&W Equine Vets and the HorseWorld staff fought alongside Thor with no expense spared in his care but his health suddenly took a turn for the worse. The team is still hopeful of a bright future for Ginny, but her health has also been hugely affected by the terrible neglect her mother suffered”, Sarah said.

“We were hoping this little filly would have her whole life to look forward to, but we are facing an uncertain future for her. Our veterinary and welfare team are monitoring her on a daily basis and she is receiving expert care. Without the support of the donations we have received for them we couldn’t continue this intensive care and we are so grateful for every donation, which can help us give Ginny the best possible chance of a good life.”

