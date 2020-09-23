Heartbreak as emaciated, maggot-ridden pony dumped too sick to survive

A pony found emaciated, abandoned and “riddled with maggots” did not survive despite her rescuers’ best efforts.

The RSPCA is appealing for information on the 12hh mare, named Tuesday by staff, who was found in a stubble field in Cheshire yesterday (22 September).

Inspector Pamela Bird went to the field, off Hield Lane, Northwich.

She said: “Members of the public had spotted the cob and were concerned about her weight and that she was struggling to walk.

“When I arrived I could see how skinny she was. She had terrible flystrike and was riddled with maggots.

“She was very quiet and shut down. It was heartbreaking to see her in such a sorry state.”

The three- to four-year-old was given immediate veterinary treatment but blood results showed she was very ill.

Ms Bird said: “Vets did the best they could for her but she wasn’t eating and was getting sicker and sicker. Sadly, overnight on Tuesday, her body gave up the fight and she died.

Continues below…

“Someone left Tuesday to get into this state and, instead of getting her the treatment and help she badly needed, simply dumped her in a field and washed their hands of her. It’s disgraceful.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who recognises the pony, knows where she came from or saw anything suspicious in the area overnight on Sunday or on Monday, when we believe she was left here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 1238018.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

