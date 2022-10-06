‘He jumps clear after clear’: consistent Connemara gives rider seventh HOYS worker win





Amy Tough landed her seventh Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) working hunter title as she jumped to the Thor Atkinson Steel Fabrications Ltd HOYS exceeding 143cm M&M working hunter tri-colour riding Sarah Robson’s incredible Connemara King Rover (Bertie).

“That was amazing,” said Amy, who has ridden the King Harp 10-year-old since he was a six-year-old. “He’s been great throughout the four seasons I’ve ridden him, but this year has topped them all.”

Amy and Bertie certainly have been the combination to beat in exceeding 143cm classes this season; in July they jumped to victory at the Royal International (RIHS) at Hickstead.

“He was bought from a dealer in Newmarket, but he originally came over from Ireland and had been hunting with a child,” said Amy, who was winning the HOYS exceeding 143cm M&M working hunter pony title for the fifth time during her career and has also been horse worker champion here twice, too. “This is lucky number seven for me!

“The course rode really well; it was flowing and I think the result came down to the show.”

At home Bertie is known for his loving nature:

“He’s the kindest boy and he’s the most consistent pony I’ve ever had; he jumps clear after clear. He’s phenomenal.

“I show jump him a lot and I’ve evented him up to BE100 level. He’s a proper all-round pony. He’s now actually for sale so this will probably be my last ride on him.”

Amy Smith and her own Laburnum Richard, a two-time winner of this class in previous years, took second, while Ross Keys and Dycott Welsh King came in third.

