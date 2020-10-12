British medallist to be operated on today after being dragged following cross-country fall

Harry Meade will go under general anaesthetic this morning (12 October) for an operation on a broken arm after a fall at Thoresby on Saturday.

The 2014 world silver medallist was riding Merrywell Tradition in the CCI3*-L at the Nottinghamshire event when he fell at fence three.

“His foot got caught in the stirrup, and he was dragged at a gallop, unfortunately meaning he was repeatedly kicked in the head,” said a statement from the rider. “By the time his foot eventually detached from the stirrup his hat had been badly damaged and kicked free from his head.

“He has lacerations and significant bruising to his shoulders, neck and face. His right arm is broken and there is a suspected fracture to his jaw.”

The statement added that a CT statement had confirmed there is no bleed on Harry’s brain and that he is “totally compos mentis – when being loaded into the ambulance he asked for a message to be sent to the competitors waiting at the start, apologising for holding them up!”

The Horse & Hound columnist is reported to be in good spirits and “looking forward to getting home in the next couple of days”.

Harry’s ride, Peter Harris’ eight-year-old Merrywell Tradition, was “immediately looked after by the on-site vets at Thorseby”.

“Hopefully he has no injuries other than superficial bruising, and the veterinary team, led by Ali Butler, have been brilliant with him,” said the statement.

Harry had a serious fall in the autumn of 2013, in which he shattered both his elbows. He pulled off a remarkable comeback when he finished third at Badminton the following spring and was selected for the British team for the World Equestrian Games that autumn, although events took a tragic turn at the championship when his ride Wild Lone collapsed and died after the cross-country.

