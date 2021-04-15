



Riders have until tomorrow (16 April) to apply for a scholarship that includes the ride on a BE100 event horse valued at £30,000.

The scholarship is being offered by Lexi Hambro and her husband Jonathan, who have three horses with Tom Jackson, including last year’s British seven-year-old champion HH Moonwalk, as well as horses with five-star riders Alicia Hawker and Becky Heappey (née Woolven).

“Over the past year we have been planning our new company Hambro Sport Horses and we are in the middle of moving out of London to set up an equestrian facility of our own,” said Lexi. “The long-term plan is to have our own stud, a state-of-the-art training facility for riders.

“We are very dedicated to supporting British talent and last year we had an idea to set up the Hambro Scholarship to support a talented rider who lacks resources.”

Applicants fill in a form online initially and the Hambros will then ask some applicants to submit videos of themselves and their riding. The third stage of the selection process will be an invitation to an interview and riding assessment with the Hambros and their current riders, Tom, Alicia and Becky.

The winning rider will get the ride on HH Monbeg Vogue – a seven-year-old who has had three top-10 placings at BE100 with Alicia – along with a support package including mentorship, training and potentially some equipment.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

“On the first day that we launched we had over 3,000 hits to our website and a stream of people joining our Instagram and Facebook page,” said Lexi. “That day we received around 120 applications. The scholarship is creating a huge buzz online, which is wonderful, especially in the current climate.

“HH Monbeg Vogue is valued at around £30,000, has a very good British Eventing record and has a lot of talent to take the right person forward. We have purposely kept ‘Robin’ at BE100 to give all riders the opportunity to apply.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week.