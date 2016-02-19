Great Scott could be honored with 3m statue

A 3D sculpture of Scott Brash jumping a horse could soon be constructed in his childhood hometown of Peebles.

Plans for a 3m-high statue of the World number one have been submitted to Scottish Borders Council (SBC) and a decision is due by April.

Designs of the artwork feature Scott and the horse jumping over a five-bar showjump, emblazoned with the Olympic rings, with containers for flowers at each end.

It will be made of recycled horse shoes and, if permission is given, it will be positioned on a grass area next to Edinburgh Road.

The metal will be galvanised and acid-washed to give the piece an aged look.

Community group, Bonnie Peebles, is behind the idea.

“We have had a gold post box for such a long time now and Scott has achieved so much since then,” member Margaret Wightman told H&H.

“We have a blacksmith on board — Kevin Paxton — and were absolutely delighted with the designs he came up with.

“We gave him a rough idea — we said we would like the horse to be jumping over a fence — and he came forward with the idea of making the horse and rider out of recycled horse shoes.

“We liked that idea and think it is so very different.”

The piece will be erected upon a concrete base and an inscription on the plaque will read: “In recognition of Scott Brash and his achievements as a World class showjumper.”

Fundraising for the project will not start until the group is given the go ahead by SBC.

Ms Wightman added that the feedback the group has had so far is “great”.

“There is a general feeling that it is time he had more recognition,” she said.

The group formed in 2006 with the aim of saving flowerbeds in the town from council cut backs.

Scott made history in 2015 when he became the first rider to win the Rolex Grand Slam of showjumping with his top horse, Hello Sanctos.

He won team gold at the London 2012 Olympics and at the European Showjumping Championships in Denmark in 2013, where he also claimed individual bronze.

Scott also won back-to-back Global Champions Tours in 2013 and 2014.

Ref: H&H 18 February, 2016