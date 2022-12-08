Government to consult on off-road riding after threat of legal action





The Government and Natural England have committed to consult equestrians and cyclists on off-road riding after the threat of legal action on their failure to do so.

H&H reported that the British Horse Society (BHS) and Cycling UK had criticised plans to exclude riders and cyclists from a new national trail. Plans for the 197-mile Coast to Coast Wainwright Trail would have made it inaccessible for horses and bicycles as it would have included footpaths, which neither can use.

“This would have created dead-end sections along the route for anyone on a horse or bike, effectively preventing people from riding its length,” the BHS and Cycling UK said in a statement, adding that they had “united in their condemnation” of the proposals.

“Natural England and Defra failed to consult with Cycling UK and the BHS during the initial consultation phase of the new national trail. This is despite both organisations being prescribed outdoor user groups which should be consulted on changes to rights of way.”

The organisations wrote to previous Defra secretary Ranil Jawawardena MP asking the Government to reconsult, which it has now committed to.

“They believe a ‘braided’ route, which would divert horse riders and cyclists from the main walking route where suitable, can be achieved for minimal cost, and await clarification from Defra and Natural England about timescales and processes for the new consultation,” the statement said. “This has been possible on other popular national trails such as the North Downs Way’s riders’ route launched in 2018 with the support of Cycling UK and the BHS.”

BHS director of access Mark Weston said: “As vulnerable road users, horse riders face considerable dangers on our roads and the need for safer off-road riding opportunities has never been greater. The British Horse Society and Cycling UK look forward to working with Defra and Natural England to make the trail useable for horse riders and cyclists in its entirety.”

Cycling UK head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore added that both organisations are “relieved” the Government has recognised their concerns.

“The Wainwright path is a fantastic attraction for the north of England, and as a national trail its benefit will be felt by all the rural communities it passes through,” he said. “Making it accessible to cycling and horse riding enthusiasts will mean it’s open to more visitors.

“If you ride a bike or a horse, you can use only 22% of England’s rights of way network or ride two out of 16 of our national trails. We need to do more to increase access, not limit it. The benefits are real for rural hospitality businesses, which will see increased trade from a more diverse group of visitors.”

H&H has contacted Defra for comment.

