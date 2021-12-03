Good news for riding on the roads, and other things the horse world is talking about

1. Potentially safe roads for all horses and rider
Proposed changes to the Highway Code include stating that horses should be passed at a maximum of 10mph and at two metres’ distance. Hallelujah. The “statutory instrument”, which includes a number of other changes, was laid before parliament on 1 December, and is subject to a 40-day approval process. Should there be no injections, they will apply as part of the Highway Code from the end of January.
2. Farewell to a much-loved horsewoman
The horse world has lost a “great wealth of knowledge in dressage and horse mastership” as Leonie Marshall has died aged 86, 10 months after the death of her husband Barry Marshall. Leonie had spent her life with horses, and had been driving her pony Amber on the day she was taken to hospital. A popular and respected member of the equestrian community, Leonie will be sadly missed.
