Glamourdale tops public vote to land prestigious accolade – again





Multiple gold medallist Glamourdale has been named KWPN dressage horse of the year for a second time, following a public vote.

The 13-year-old stallion by Lord Leatherdale, owned by Van Olst Horses and ridden by Britain’s Lottie Fry, also won the 2020 title.

Lottie and Glamourdale scored freestyle silver and helped win team gold – Britain’s first senior dressage championship team title since London 2012 – at the 2023 Europeans in Riesenbeck. Their 2023 season also featured victories in the World Cup leg at The Dutch Masters, Fontainebleau CDI5* and Kronenberg CDI3*.

They are also reigning world champions, following their seismic breakthrough at Herning in 2022.

The Van Olsts thanked everyone “so much” for voting.

Jasmijn and Isabel van der Velden, granddaughters of Glamourdale’s breeder Joop Rodenburg, recently spoke to Dutch national paper, De Telegraaf.

“My grandfather had a good sense of what a horse should possess. He was able to convey the qualities of a stallion and a mare to a foal. I remember him telling me what to look for, while mucking out the stables, something we did together. I still benefit from that advice to this day,” Jasmijn told De Telegraaf.

Glamourdale will be honoured in a celebration during the KWPN Stallion Show in Den Bosh (31 January to 3 February).

The KWPN showjumping horse of the year title went to Highway TN NOP, by Eldorado Van De Zeshoek, who lifted the crown from last year’s winner, his stablemate Grandorado TN NOP.

Highway TN NOP, owned by Team Nijhof, has scored multiple major grands prix wins and top places with rider Willem Greve.

Their achievements included five-star grand prix glory at Mechelen at the end of 2022 and CHIO Rotterdam the following summer. They were second in the Falsterbo, Valkenswaard and Maastricht grands prix, and finished 10th at the Europeans, on the stallion’s senior championship debut.

The stallion will make an appearance on the Thursday of the show.

