Get your 2019 show listed for FREE in Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound’s bumper show guide will be split across two issues for 2019, hitting the shops on 28 February and 7 March. If your show isn’t included in our essential directory of shows throughout the country — then you are missing out!

Our ultimate show guide magazines are always popular and are kept by readers for the whole year as an essential point of reference.

It’s FREE to have your show included in our directory. You simply need to send the date of your event, venue name, town, county, secretary’s telephone number and details of the disciplines running — stating whether they are affiliated or not — to: Hannah Lemieux, Pinehurst 2, Pinehurst Road, Farnborough Business Park, Farnborough, Hants, GU14 7BF or by email to hhshowlistings@timeinc.com .

All show listings must be received by 5pm on Friday 25 January or else they will not be included in the directory.

If you would like your show to have extra prominence in the show guide, then contact Justeen Jones (tel: 01622 861148 or justeen.jones@timeinc.com ) to discuss the various advertising packages that are available.

“We are very happy to be producing not one but two show guide issues once again for Horse & Hound this year, bringing readers two bumper issues back-to-back that are not only packed with unmissable features, but also, of course, all the dates riders need to plan their seasons,” said Sarah Jenkins, H&H’s content director.

“Our show guides are always among the most bought and read issues of the year and give show organisers the ideal opportunity to get their events on competitors’ radars at the point thousands of riders start planning the year ahead. Do please therefore send in your show, event and clinic dates if you would like to take advantage of this free marketing opportunity for your events and centres.”

