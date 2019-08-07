Individual medal contender out of the running for eventing European Championships as Germany names squad

Julia Krajewski will miss the eventing European Championships in Luhmühlen (29 August-1 September).

The German rider was a potential individual medal contender with Samourai Du Thot, the horse with whom she won the CCI4* (now CCI5*) at Luhmühlen in 2017. The pair have won seven of their past eight starts — withdrawing after dressage on the other one — but “Sam” was withdrawn from Aachen last month with a bruised foot and has not recovered in time to contest the Europeans.

Despite this, Germany puts forward a strong squad for the event. As host nation, they have the opportunity to field eight individuals rather than the usual two, and so have named a 12-strong squad. They have not yet confirmed which combinations will contest the team competition.

The selected horses and riders are:

Sandra Auffarth and Viamant Du Matz

Andreas Dibowski and FRH Corrida

Feliz Etzel and Bandit 436

Michael Jung and FischerChipmunk FRH

Ingrid Klimke and SAP Hale Bob OLD

Jörg Kurbel and Josera's Entertain You

Nadine Marzahl and Valentine 18

Andreas Ostholt and Corvette 31

Kai Rüder and Colani Sunrise

Anna Siemer and FRH Butt's Avondale

Josefa Sommer and Hamilton 24

Anna Vogel and DSP Quintana P

Reserves:

Christoph Wahler and Carjatan S

Frank Ostholt and Jum Jum

Claas Hermann Romeike and Cato 60

Germany won the team gold last time the European Championships were held at Luhmühlen, in 2011, and followed up with victory at the 2013 European Championships in Malmö, Sweden and in 2015 at Blair Castle, Scotland. In 2017, Britain won the team gold in Strzegom, Poland.

Germany also achieved a clean sweep of the individual medals in 2011, with gold going to Michael Jung (La Biosthetique-Sam FBW), silver to Sandra Auffarth (Opgun Louvo) and bronze to Frank Ostholt (Little Paint).

