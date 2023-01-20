



Gemma Owen is enjoying a post-Love Island winning streak in the dressage arena. The 19-year-old added a prix st georges (PSG) victory at Vale View High Profile show to the string of wins she has clocked up since returning to competition in October with her 18-year-old gelding Sirius Black III.

Gemma also stepped up to ride her first inter I in two and a half years at Vale View, finishing sixth in that class on 69.31%. She then collected the PSG win the following day, scoring 70.29% with “Siz”.

“I’m so pleased with how my tests went at Vale View. The inter I was a slight gamble as it was my first really competitive test at that level but ‘Siz’ felt amazing and loves the test,” Gemma told H&H. “He really comes to life and knows what’s coming, which can be a challenge in itself as he’s a big horse to half-halt, but I love riding him when he’s like that.

“I was thrilled with our PSG. [My trainer] Sarah Higgins and I have been working a lot on the canter pirouettes in training and I’m really pleased with how they went in the test. It’s still work in progress, but I can definitely feel an improvement.”

Outside dressage, Gemma Owen has a great deal of commitments since finishing second on the ITV show Love Island last summer, and has recently launched a clothing collection with major online retailer Pretty Little Thing. However, she is also focused on furthering her dressage career, and is hoping to fit in as much competing as possible in 2023.

“The plan for the year is to get out as much as I can really,” said Gemma. “I’m hoping to do some Premier Leagues this year and if I could manage to get to an international at small tour, that would be the icing on the cake,” she added.

