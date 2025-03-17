Frankie Dettori ‘saddened and embarrassed’ after filing for bankruptcy





Top Flat jockey Frankie Dettori has announced that he is filing for bankruptcy.

Franiei said the move is a result of being unable to reach agreement with HMRC over his financial situation.

“For the last six months, my advisors have been working with HMRC in an attempt to find a solution to my financial situation,” he said in a statement. “I am saddened and embarrassed by this outcome and would advise others to take a stronger rein over their financial matters.

“Bankruptcy is a major decision and its consequences will affect me for many years.

“I am relieved to be drawing a line on this long-term matter, which enables me to reset and focus on my international riding career.”

An HMRC spokesperson said: “We take a supportive approach to dealing with customers who have tax debts and do everything we can to help those who engage with us to get out of debt, such as offering instalment plans.”

Frankie’s dispute with HMRC became public in December 2024; his plea for anonymity lodged in November was rejected by a High Court judge, and an injunction to prevent his being named was lifted following an application by HMRC and media organisations.

The case was brought against Frankie after he had employed professional specialist tax advisers to oversee his and his family’s financial affairs.

The jockey, who was appointed MBE in 2001, terminated relations with those advisers last year and then employed the services of a different set of financial experts in attempt to resolve the case.

Frankie Dettori is one of the most famous Flat jockeys in history and has won more than 3,300 races, including 287 Group Ones. He moved to California at the end of 2023, where he has been continuing his career in the saddle.

