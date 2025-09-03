‘Two weeks ago I was thinking of quitting’: Frankie Dettori wins £2.6m race with British raider





Up-and-coming British racehorse trainer James Owen and legendary jockey Frankie Dettori teamed up on Saturday (30 August) to win the $3,500,000 (£2,620,000) Nashville Derby at Kentucky Downs, USA.

Running in the colours of the Gredley family, three-year-old colt Wimbledon Hawkeye scored by a head to win this hugely valuable invitation race.

Newmarket-based dual jumps and Flat trainer James Owen had never had a runner in USA before and hailed his debut success there as “unbelievable”.

“He’s run an absolute cracker – he’s done us very proud,” he said. “It was a big call from Tim Gredley coming out here, but we’ll be coming back – we’ve had a great time.”

James Owen on Wimbledon Hawkeye: “He flew the flag for me last year and he’s flying it even higher this year”

Frankie Dettori travelled wide throughout the early stages of the 1m 2½f race, then unleashed the Gredleys’ home-bred son of Kameko coming into the home straight. Wimbledon Hawkeye responded with an extraordinary turn of foot, but the US-trained Burnham Square was closing quickly and the two horses battled it out to the line, where the James Owen runner was adjudged the narrow winner.

“Wimbledon Hawkeye has matured all season and Frankie has given him a superb ride – he’s really toughed it out well and battled when the other horse came to him,” said Owen, who was joined at Kentucky Downs by assistant trainer Ryan King. Jockey Laura Pearson had also travelled over to look after Wimbledon Hawkeye.

“He’s a real, proper stayer – he wants further in time – and he’s just a lovely horse for me to train. This is only our third year training, but he flew the flag for me last year and he’s flying it even higher this year.”

Frankie Dettori: “It’s been a very difficult time for me”

Frankie Dettori, who moved to the US last year after an aborted attempt at retiring, revealed he’d been “thinking of quitting” two weeks ago after the sudden death of a close friend in Dubai, but instead drew strength from “my good mucker Duncan” to win the race for the second year in a row.

“I wasn’t sure I’d got the race – we both had our heads down and when it’s that close you never really know,” said the former champion jockey. “It’s been a very difficult time for me, but this is an amazing win. I’m doing it for [Duncan], he would want me to carry on.

“Wimbledon Hawkeye has danced every dance this year and he always puts his heart into it. Full credit to the James Owen team – it’s a long trip, but he dug deep for me.”

