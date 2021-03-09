‘Kind by name, Kind by nature’: tributes paid to Frankel’s dam

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Tributes have been paid to Frankel’s dam, Kind, who died following complications after foaling.

Kind (Danehill x Rainbow Lake), a second generation Juddmonte homebred, died on 8 March aged 20, six days after foaling a colt by Kingman.

She won six of her 13 starts on the Flat under the guidance of trainer Roger Charlton, including the Flower of Scotland and Kilvington Stakes, before retiring to stud in 2005, and it is her outstanding contribution to thoroughbred breeding for which she will be best remembered.

Kind leaves five stallion sons at stud, including the unbeaten superstar Frankel and Group One winner Noble Mission. Her daughter, Joyeuse, and granddaughters Jubiloso and Jovial are also continuing her breeding legacy, while her three-year-old Galileo filly, Chiasma, is in training with John Gosden.

“I cannot thank the Rossdales and Juddmonte team enough for the tireless care they have given Kind,” said Juddmonte’s UK stud director, Simon Mockridge.

“To many she will rightfully always be best remembered as the dam of Frankel and Noble Mission, to us at Juddmonte she will always be Kind by name and Kind by nature.”

Kind’s legacy as a broodmare, producing two Group One winners (Frankel and Noble Mission), plus a further Group winner (Bullet Train), means her name is on the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities’ list of protected names.

Kind’s grand-dam, Rockfest, arrived at Juddmonte in 1983. She was bought privately in 1983 as part of the John “Jock” Hay Whitney dispersal sale.

Rockfest’s progeny included Lancashire Oaks winner Rainbow Lake, who produced three Group/Graded Stakes winners, as well as dual listed winner Kind.

