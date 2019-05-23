Four horses dead after thieves attempt to steal 11,000-volt power line

Four horses have been killed after an attempted theft left an 11,000-volt power cable hanging dangerously low.

Members of the public reported the power lines, on Sunday, 19 May, but it was not in time to save the horses, who were found dead nearby.

The thieves did not get away with any of the cable, but their actions also meant a local power cut for 84 households, some of which were without power for nearly seven hours.

Rod Gardner, head of network operations at Northern Powergrid, said: “Interfering with the power network in anyway is extremely dangerous. Power lines on wooden poles can carry voltages of up to 132,000 volts and coming too close or making contact is potentially fatal.

“The actions of these criminals have caused the tragic death of four animals and our thoughts are with their owner.”

Mr Gardner added that through the company’s work with charity Crimestoppers, a reward of up to £1,000 is available to anyone with information that could lead to a conviction of those responsible for the crime.

“To stay 100% anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org and use their anonymous online form, or you can call the police on 101,” he said.

To qualify for a reward, people must give information direct to Crimestoppers.

A Crimestoppers spokesperson said “Our charity is here to help people who would otherwise not speak up about crime. In over 30 years we’ve always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have contacted us.

“If you know who was responsible for the attempted cable theft which led to the horses’ deaths, please let our charity know. Together we can help protect our communities and prevent others from being harmed by the irresponsible actions of these people.”

