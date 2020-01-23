Former cabinet member tries clipping one-eyed pony on BBC series

Former cabinet member Michael Portillo tried his hand at clipping, on a one-eyed rescue pony, as part of a television series on train journeys.

The broadcaster and former Conservative MP visited World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm in Norfolk for the final episode of the current 11th series of the BBC’s Great British Railway Journeys.

Mr Portillo was travelling from nearby Attleborough to Skegness for the programme, which airs on BBC2 at 6.30pm tomorrow (24 January).

He met some of the 100+ equines being rehabilitated and prepared for rehoming at Hall Farm, one of whom was one-eyed Rudolph.

World Horse Welfare groom Adele Edwards said: “He got on really well clipping Rudolph and although he was a little nervous at first, he was very keen to learn how to do it properly and also to learn the reasons why we clip our ponies.

“I also thought how caring and attentive he was, as he was very concerned and wanted to make sure he was doing it properly to not cause Rudolph any discomfort. He was a very pleasant chap!”

Article continues below…

Mr Portillo also learned about World Horse Welfare’s foundation by Ada Cole in 1927, which made it a recent attraction when the Bradshaw’s Guide on which the series’ rail journeys are based was published in the 1930s.

He said: “Clipping a one-eyed horse called Rudolph. There’s no limit to where my rail journeys take me!”

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.