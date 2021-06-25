Flare thrown at mounted police officer and horse struck by man before football match





A mounted police officer was injured by a thrown flare and a police horse physically struck in two incidents before a football match.

Avon & Somerset Police is investigating the incidents, which happened at around 12.40pm on 20 June in the Ashton Road area of Bristol before the national league play-off final between Hartlepool United and Torquay United.

In one incident a flare was thrown that struck a mounted police officer. The officer sustained minor facial injuries but did not need hospital treatment. In the other incident a police horse was struck by a male.

“Thankfully the horse sustained no injury,” said an Avon & Somerset police spokesman.

The police launched an appeal and today (25 June) an Avon & Somerset spokesman said two men had come forward.

“A 19-year-old and a 42-year-old man, both from Hartlepool, are assisting our ongoing enquiries with respect to separate investigations into an assault on an emergency worker and a public order incident,” said the spokesman.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has shared our appeal and provided us with information.”

Force football officer PC Mark Neal said both males were among groups of Hartlepool supporters at the time and the force worked with the football club and Cleveland Police during the enquiries.

“Four fans were also ejected from the stadium during the match and enquiries into those incidents are continuing,” he said.

PC Neal added while it was disappointing to see supporters ignore instructions not to go on to the pitch at the end of the game, the force is grateful to the majority of fans who were “well behaved” and engaged with police before and after the match.

