Five-star rider back from injury, and more things the horse world is talking about

Five-star event rider Louise Harwood has returned to international competition two months after sustaining serious injuries. Louise fell from a muck trailer while emptying a wheelbarrow on 15 June, sustaining fractures to her skull, ribs and shoulder blade – and some vertebrae, on which she had surgery. She was given the all-clear to get back in the saddle on 8 August. Louise, who finished 10th in the CCI3*-S at Wellington last weekend said it is “good to be back”.

The latest episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast is out now. H&H spoke with Craig Kiddier, producer of the supreme horse at the 2024 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), and Adam Forster of Team Jinks, producer of the supreme and reserve supreme ponies at this year’s show. The 152nd episode was produced in partnership with Scoot Boots. “We had a tally of four winners; a reserve champion, two champions and then the overall supreme and reserve supreme of show. It all came together,” said Adam, on his team’s great achievements at the 2024 RIHS.

As we gear up for Defender Burghley Horse Trials, H&H takes a look at 12 things you absolutely must not miss if you are heading to this year’s event (4 to 8 September). From the competition, to food and shopping, getting tips from the world’s best riders, have a look at H&H’s top picks of what to do at this year’s CCI5*.

