First Welsh section B ponies exported to Argentina

Four Welsh section B mares have become the first of the breed to be exported to Argentina.

The quartet of palominos came from Peter and Ann Jones’s legendary west Wales-based Menai Stud.

“Other than a solitary Welsh cob stallion exported years ago, this is the first ever shipment of Welsh ponies exported to Argentina,” explained Peter, who breeds Welsh ponies of all sections as well as cobs.

The four mares are sired by the illustrious palomino stallion Newtonhill Naughty Boy Charlie, who in turn is by the prolific Heaton Romeo.

They were all descendants of the black Welsh section B stallion of the 1960s Menai Shooting Star and of a line bred continuously at Menai for over 100 years.

Three of the mares were sold in foal to Kerry Wainwright’s multiple ridden and in-hand champion Skellorn Bronze Soldier (pictured) and the fourth in foal to Three-B Stud’s Bluewood Pythagoras.

“The importers, Jorge Mastroizzi and Laureano Oliver from Buenos Aires, were anxious to get the mares in foal as late as possible to be nearer in line with their breeding season in the southern hemisphere,” added Peter. “The owners of the stallions kindly allowed them to cover out of season. Hopefully this is the first of many shipments and the importers are excited about the prospect of starting an Argentinian Welsh Pony and Cob Society.”

Ponies with the Menai prefix have succeeded in all disciplines and the stud has produced several Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal Welsh winners as well as Olympia best of breed contenders and Royal International contenders.

