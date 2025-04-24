First peek at Kentucky’s cross-country course, supporting more thoroughbreds, and other things the horse world is talking about





First look at Kentucky’s cross-country

Eventing and magazine editor Pippa Roome brings H&H readers a glimpse of the fences on the 2025 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event cross-country course, with a gallery of pictures of the fences on Derek di Grazia’s track. There are 27 numbered questions on the five-star course, which has an optimum time of 11min 20 sec. The first day of CCI5* dressage will shortly be under way at Kentucky, with New Zealand’s Tim Price and Jarillo set to be the first combination between the white boards.

Retraining of Racehorses broadens scope

Thoroughbreds in Britain are now eligible to be registered with Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) – regardless of whether they were ever in training. The move is part of the charity’s aim to ensure all thoroughbreds “are given every opportunity to lead a well-supported life beyond the racing industry”. Previously, horses were only eligible if they had raced or been in training with a licensed trainer. “The horses don’t know whether they’ve raced or not. They all deserve the same level of care and consideration,” said RoR managing director, David Catlow.

Gareth Hughes on The Horse & Hound Podcast

European gold medal-winning British dressage rider Gareth Hughes spoke to H&H’s dressage editor Oscar Williams for the latest episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by Agria this month. Gareth spoke about the new FEI dressage working group, tips for riders starting out, and how the dressage world has shifted over the years. “Years ago, you’d go to a competition and the results would be written on a board and then a week or month later, the results would come out in a magazine. These days, I can be walking out of the arena and the world already knows my score – they see it before I do,” said Gareth.

