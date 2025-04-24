The Horse & Hound Podcast 164: top dressage rider Gareth Hughes





On our 164th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by Agria this month, we hear from Gareth Hughes, who is one of Britain’s top dressage riders, with countless championship appearances to his name. Gareth speaks to Horse & Hound dressage editor Oscar Williams about the all-new FEI dressage working group, tips for new riders starting out, and how the world of dressage has shifted over the years. We hope you enjoy listening.

Episode 164 of our popular audio service The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by Agria this month, is now live.

Each episode is available for H&H fans to listen to via your favourite podcast app, as well as here on the website. Search for “The Horse & Hound Podcast” in your preferred podcast app and click subscribe to be notified about each new episode.

On this episode, we hear from Gareth Hughes, who is one of Britain’s top dressage riders, with countless championship appearances to his name.

Gareth speaks to Horse & Hound dressage editor Oscar Williams about the all-new FEI dressage working group, tips for new riders starting out, and how the world of dressage has shifted over the years.

“Years ago, you’d go to a competition and the results would then be written on a board and then a week or month later, the results would come out on a magazine. These days, I can be walking out of the arena and the world already knows my score – they see it before I do” – Gareth Hughes on how the world of dressage has evolved over the years

We would love to hear your feedback on all our podcasts, so please do send your thoughts to pippa.roome@futurenet.com

Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 164

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now