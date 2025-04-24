The Horse & Hound Podcast 164: top dressage rider Gareth Hughes

On our 164th episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, which is supported by Agria this month, we hear from Gareth Hughes, who is one of Britain’s top dressage riders, with countless championship appearances to his name. Gareth speaks to Horse & Hound dressage editor Oscar Williams about the all-new FEI dressage working group, tips for new riders starting out, and how the world of dressage has shifted over the years. We hope you enjoy listening.
“Years ago, you’d go to a competition and the results would then be written on a board and then a week or month later, the results would come out on a magazine. These days, I can be walking out of the arena and the world already knows my score – they see it before I do” – Gareth Hughes on how the world of dressage has evolved over the years
Horse & Hound Podcast: episode 164
