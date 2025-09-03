First British medals, a £2.7m showjumping competition and other things the horse world is talking about





Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday

Bronze for Britain

It’s day one of the para dressage European Championships in the Netherlands and Britain has already had two podium finishes. Championship debutants Jemima Green and Fantabulous scored 73% in the grade II to win bronze, behind gold medallists Hediemarie Dresing and Poesie 143 for Germany and Katrine Kristensen with Georklintgaards Quater for Denmark. “I wasn’t expecting this at our first championship,” said Jemima. “He’s only seven so it was such a big ask for him, and he really tried for me.” Mari Durward-Akhurst and Athene Lindebjerg also took bronze, in the grade I.

Keep up to date with the Europeans action

Showjumping’s richest prize

A record 98 horses have flown from Europe to Calgary for the Spruce Meadows Masters this week (3-7 September), at which a record one-time $5m (£2.7m) prize pot is on offer for the Rolex grand prix on Sunday. The class’s substantial prize fund has been bumped up by $2m this year to celebrate the venue’s 50th anniversary. Among the British talent vying for that prize will be Scott Brash, on the 10th anniversary of his winning the class, and the Rolex Grand Slam of Showjumping, Ben Maher, Sameh El Dahan, Matt Sampson, Joe Stockdale and Donald Whitaker. “The impressive passenger list of horses is testament to the level of excitement there is globally, and within the equine sport world, for the 50th anniversary Spruce Meadows Masters,” said Spruce Meadows’ Ian Allison. “The prize money is significant, and record-breaking, creating enormous buzz.”

Read the full story

A five-star track

Action at Defender Burghley Horse Trials kicks off tomorrow (4 September) and a top H&H team is on site to bring it all to you. But before the first competitor comes down the centre line in the morning, you can check out every fence on Derek di Grazia’s cross-country course, which the top combinations will face on Saturday. You can also find out how to watch, from wherever you are, and who will be presenting and commentating on the sport.

Read the latest from Burghley

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now