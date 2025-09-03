New face joins Burghley TV team as commentators and presenters for 2025 revealed





A new face from the world of racing television joins the line-up of Defender Burghley Horse Trials commentators and presenters for this year’s event (4-7 September).

Tom Stanley will be alongside Burghley TV regular Nick Luck as the presenters on the paid-for online subscription service which offers the only way to watch all the action at the British autumn eventing classic.

John Kyle and Nicole Brown return as the anchor Burghley Horse Trials commentators for Burghley TV. Both are familiar voices for eventing and horse sport fans – John has worked at the past four Olympics and commentates around the world in all three Olympic equestrian disciplines, while Nicole is both an experienced commentator and the host of the EquiRatings Eventing Podcast.

Former top-level British riders Nicola Wilson and Tina Cook, who have both finished in the placings at Burghley as well as winning multiple medals at the Olympics and other championships, are the chief analysts on Burghley TV, giving all their insight on the five-star competition as it unfolds.

On the dressage days, top-level judge Nick Burton will join the commentary team, with British dressage team regular Carl Hester also on the mic on Friday, hot off the back of his 13th European Dressage Championships appearance at the end of August.

Experienced commentators make up the on-site team too, for those who are attending the Lincolnshire event in person – Steven Wilde returns to Burghley for 2025, having missed the event last year as he was working at the Paralympics in Paris, and the team also includes Spencer Sturmey and Hugh Lochore.

Five-time Burghley winner Mark Todd will contribute his expertise to the on-site commentary on cross-country day.

