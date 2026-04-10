



Campaigners and MPs have reacted with delight to rumour that the Government is to hold a consultation on tightening fireworks laws – although the Government has yet to confirm this.

The Politics Home website reported this week that the plan is to consider whether to update which fireworks are banned, review requirements for “lower-risk” fireworks and reduce the noise limit for consumer fireworks.

The news was welcomed by Redwings, whose petition calling for lower noise limits for fireworks was debated in parliament in January, having been signed by more than 184,000 people.

“Redwings is absolutely delighted at the news that the Government is due to hold a public consultation on the sale and use of fireworks,” the charity’s campaigns and policy manager Helen Whitelegg said.

“We hope this signals real commitment to change and know many horse owners will welcome the opportunity to take part in the consultation and share their experiences, concerns and frustrations around fireworks.

“We are not anti-fireworks. We are simply asking for a better balance to be found that allows traditional celebrations to continue in a way that doesn’t cause such widespread harm and distress and harm to animals and vulnerable people. We hope that by seeking the opinions of the public, ministers are signalling their awareness that current regulations are no longer fit for purpose and a new approach is needed.”

Sarah Owen MP, whose private member’s bill to restrict the noise and sale of fireworks is due to have its second reading on 17 April, said she was “delighted” to share the fact that “we are now firmly on the road to banning the misuse and importantly nuisance fireworks”.

“After my private member’s bill, many petitions, debates, and meetings with ministers, I know that there is a strong consensus in parliament to support the restriction of noise levels of fireworks – as well as who can buy them and where they can be sold,” she said.

“I know this continues to be a source of anger, fear, and sleep deprivation for local people. Our Labour government is listening. As soon as details are available for the consultation, I’ll be inviting you to take part.”

Fireworks consultation unconfirmed

H&H asked the Government department for business and trade, under whose remit firework laws fall, about the issue.

A spokesperson would not confirm that a consultation is to be held, nor comment further on the subject, directing H&H to comments made by minister Kate Dearden during January’s debate.

She said then: “I assure members and advocacy groups that I have heard their concerns, and will be asking for better regulations and urgency for action. I will continue to seriously consider them as I look to further mitigate the negative impact of illegal and antisocial firework use on our communities.

“We will continue to gather that evidence and continue to hear from organisations, charities and campaigners to ensure that any changes to legislation are effective.”

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