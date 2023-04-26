Final farewell to Olympic groom who made ‘significant impact’ on equestrian sport





Karen Golding, the former US Olympic groom and FEI steward died on 14 April, aged 83.

Born in Wolverhampton, Ms Golding learned to ride from a young age and enjoyed showing horses and ponies.

In 1970 she met US team rider Bernie Traurig and his wife Tiff, and was employed to care for their horses on four separate flights to the US that year. Ms Golding remained in the US and worked for the Traurigs at Bloodstock Farm for three years, where she cared for horses including the hunter Royal Blue, and showjumper Springdale.

Ms Golding then worked at Winter Place Farm, and in 1974 joined trainer Jerry Baker and showjumper Michael Matz at Erdenheim Farm. During her time there she attended every Olympic Games from 1976 to 2000, except in 1984, grooming for Michael or the US equestrian team. She also attended a number of World Championships, Pan American Games and World Cup finals. She cared for top showjumping horses including Bon Retour, Chef, Grande, Jet Run and Mighty Ruler.

In 2000 Ms Golding became an FEI steward, and she was respected among national and international athletes for keeping horse welfare a top priority. She served as the chief steward at the World Cup finals in 2003, 2005 and 2007, and was a steward at Olympic and World Equestrian Games selection trials. In 2004 she became a US citizen.

Ms Golding served on several US Equestrian Federation (USEF) and United States Hunter Jumper Association committees. In 2007 she was inducted into the USEF showjumping hall of fame. Alongside her duties, she also worked as an equine massage therapist.

A USEF spokesperson said Ms Golding had a “significant impact” on equestrian sport, and that her early interest in caring for horses became a “lifelong passion”.

“Her contributions positively affected equestrian sport and the lives of numerous horses,” he said.

“She will be missed by her friends and colleagues throughout the equestrian sport community.”

