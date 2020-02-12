Fewer eventing horse falls in 2019, but more work needed *H&H Plus*

While horse falls at FEI events, and the risk of rotational falls in particular, dropped in 2019, there was a statistical increase in the percentage of falls at the highest level of eventing. The best way to achieve a further reduction in these figures was among the topics discussed at the FEI eventing risk management seminar...

Horse fall rates at international events were the lowest on record in 2019, but there remains more to be done in reducing these and collecting better information on equine injuries.

David O’Connor presented the newly released 2019 statistics for eventing falls at the FEI eventing risk management seminar at Aintree (24 to 26 January).

