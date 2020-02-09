Scientific breakthrough will inform new frangible fence technology * H&H Plus*

Among the topics discussed at the FEI eventing risk management seminar was news of a breakthrough for the science behind frangible technology that took place at Burghley Horse Trials last autumn

The latest developments in frangible technology and how the past could influence cross-country courses of the future were discussed by leading figures in the world of eventing course design at a major seminar.

Attendees at the FEI eventing risk management seminar at Aintree (24-26 January) heard how a video research project at Burghley 2019 was a big success; how new frangible technology is within touching distance and why super skinny fences might take a back seat.

