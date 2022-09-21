Fell pony Emma says her farewell to The Queen and other things the horse world is talking about





A last goodbye

As The Queen’s funeral procession was on the last leg of its journey, one equine figure was seen on the flower-strewn Long Walk of Windsor Castle. Her Majesty’s Fell pony Emma, with Terry Pendry LVO, BEM, stud groom and manager to The Queen at Windsor Castle, stood with heads bowed as The Queen’s coffin passed. Many horse lovers, as well as the wider public, were deeply touched that one of the horses who had played such an important role in Her Majesty’s favourite pastime should be part of the day.

Possible changes to lorry-driving rules

More horse owners may be able to drive 7.5t horseboxes under new Government proposals. As part of plans to “options to streamline driver licensing and support jobs”, the Department for Transport has opened a consultation into proposed changes, one of which would mean the return of the right to drive bigger vehicles on a standard car licence.

Two charged with tack theft

Two men have been charged with the theft of tack from major show centres this year. The pair have been charged with five counts of theft in relation to tack taken from a number of venues this spring and summer, and have been bailed to appear in court next month.

