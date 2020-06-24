New venue steps in to reinstate youth European Championships

The 2020 youth European dressage championships have been “uncancelled” with a new venue stepping in to host all age groups.

Pilsianzfalu in the Budapest region of Hungary, which was set to hold the children on horses and under-25 Europeans, has stepped in to add the junior, young rider and pony championships to its schedule.

These will now take place from 11 to 27 August.

Hartpury was due to host the junior and young rider Europeans in July, while the pony championships were scheduled for Strzegom the same month. All were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hungarian national federation and Pilsianzfalu organisers contacted the FEI, offering to host the additional championships and the proposal was supported by the European Equestrian Federation, the FEI’s dressage calendar task force and dressage technical committee.

The FEI then held a videoconference meeting in early June to finalise arrangements.

“The FEI owes a huge of debt of thanks to both the Hartpury and Strzegom organising teams for all the hard work that they had already put in and share their disappointment in having to cancel their championships because of the pandemic,” said an FEI spokesman.

“We, together with the community, are very grateful to the Hungarian organisers and national federation for stepping in and providing the opportunity for all youth athletes to participate in FEI Dressage European Championships this year.”

The dressage committee has waived minimum eligibility requirements and the expanded schedule means the event has been extended from six days to two and a half weeks.

Measures will be in place to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 spreading and these will be published on the FEI website ahead of the final entries deadline.

