FEI investigates after video shows top-placed horse ‘injected’ in competition

The FEI is investigating after footage appears to show a top-placed horse in a prestigious international endurance ride being injected at the final vet gate.

Tammam La Lizonne, a nine-year-old mare ridden by Bahrain rider Sheikh Mohammed Bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, can be seen in the film surrounded by people, at the King’s Cup, a CEI3* ride in Bahrain on 2 March. One individual appears to inject the mare’s neck.

The combination finished third in the ride, clocking up an average speed of 24.95kph, although the recorded speed at the last vet gate was 30kph.

A spokesman for the FEI said: “As the incident shown in the video footage only came to light after the event, no action was taken by the ground jury at the time, but the FEI is looking into it and is currently collating a dossier of evidence.

NB: please be patient while waiting for the video below to load. If it does not appear, click here to view.

“Once this process has been completed, we will take the appropriate actions in line with the rules.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Article continues below…

The FEI confirmed the identity of horse and rider, who represented Bahrain at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon last September. The combination’s first FEI event was the Royal Windsor Horse Show CEI2* 120 last May, in which they retired at gate one, and their only other international result together was a CEI3*160 in Castelsagrat, in which they finished fourth.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

This week’s magazine (14 March), is our sport horse breeding special issue, which includes our feature on the Helgstrand Dressage empire, plus we look at the influential sires of this year, and much more. You can also read our new columnist John Whitaker’s thoughts on Brexit and breakdowns, and find out more about the banana-loving dressage gelding Hawtins Delicato.