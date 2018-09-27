William Fox-Pitt chosen by fellow riders to represent their views

William Fox-Pitt has joined the FEI athletes’ committee as the eventing rider representative.

The six-time Burghley winner was elected via an online vote and joins fellow Brit, reiner Francesca Sternberg on the panel.

William said he is “looking forward to giving a significant rider input”.

Irishman Cian O’Connor has been elected showjumping representative and thanked his peers for voting for him.

“I look forward to representing the riders and to further promote and develop the sport of showjumping globally,” he said.

The committee members serve for four years and also sit on the technical committees for each of their respective disciplines.

Joining the British and Irish athletes on the panel are Spanish dressage rider Beatriz Ferrer-Salat, German para dressage rider Angelika Trabert, vaulter Kristina Boe, who is also from Germany, and Saudi Arabian endurance rider Tarek Taher.

The voting for the driving representative ended on a tie between Hungary’s Vilmos Jámbor and Germany’s Mareike Harm. A second round of online voting will take place from 1-10 October, with the result revealed on 12 October.

A total of 52 equestrians from 26 countries stood for election.

“The athletes’ viewpoint is central to the global decision making process”, said FEI secretary general Sabrina Ibáñez.

“This is a committee made up of athletes and voted for by athletes. The calibre and experience of the newly elected athletes committee is impressive and will ensure that the global athletes’ community has its say and actively contributes to the development of equestrian sport.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing athletes’ committee members for their tremendous work and support these past four years.”

