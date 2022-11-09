Farewell to jockey who won the Irish Derby with the great Nijinsky





Liam Ward, the six-time Irish champion Flat jockey died on 4 October, aged 92.

Mr Ward started as an apprentice to trainer Roderic More O’Ferrall, and later Martin Quirke. His first winner was with Andorra at Phoenix Park in 1947.

He won his first Classic, the Irish Leger, with Do Well in 1951. He went on to win another nine Classics over the next 18 years, including landing the Irish Derby and Irish Oaks double in 1958, with Sindon and Amante respectively.

He was crowned champion Irish Flat jockey for the first time in 1953. He held the title from 1956 to 1959 consecutively, and a final time in 1961.

In the mid 1960s Mr Ward started riding for renowned trainer Vincent O’Brien as his main Ireland-based rider, winning the 1965 Irish Oaks for him on Aurabella, and the 1966 Irish Leger on White Gloves. In 1969 he began riding the great Nijinksy, a son of Northern Dancer, recording four wins that year. The ride was shared with Lester Piggot, who rode him in Britain, including to victory in the 2000 Guineas and Epsom Derby in 1970, before Mr Ward recorded his 10th Classic win, the Irish Derby, with Nijinsky the same year.

His final win was at Leopardstown in October 1971 with Cambrienne, before he retired from the saddle. He went on to run a breeding operation, Ashleigh Stud, with his first wife Jackie. He was also a steward at Naas, Curragh and Leopardstown racecourses.

He is survived by his wife Veronica, and his children Bill and Nicola.

