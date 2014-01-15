Fancy a free listing in H&H’s show guide?

H&H’s 2014 bumper show issue will hit the news stands on 27 February.

To have your show included in the directory free of charge please send the date of your event, venue name, town, county, secretary’s telephone number, email address and details of the disciplines running — stating whether they are affiliated or not — to: Madeleine Pitt, Horse & Hound, 9th floor, Blue Fin Building, 110 Southwark Street, London, SE1 0SU, or email madeleine_pitt@ipcmedia.com.

The closing date is 30 January at 5pm.