Eventing stars caught on camera, a £21m dream horsey home in the sun, and more things the horse world is talking about





Spotted at Thoresby

Check out who H&H’s photographer Peter Nixon spotted at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park (30 March to 2 April). From a tiny five-star “dun” with his new rider to world champions Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir, Zara Tindall (pictured, top), Edie Campbell and more. The Grantham Cup was won by Emily King and Valmy Biats, on their Badminton warm-up, with many others using Thoresby as the stepping stone on their pathway to spring CCI5*s.

A dream home

Had enough of the rain? Got a spare €24.375m (£21.420m)? Have a snoop at this jaw-dropping equestrian property in Predio Son Font, close to the Mallorcan village of Calvia, which is on the market with Engel & Völkers. The 12-bedroom villa overlooks idyllic countryside at the foothills of the Sierra Tramuntana, which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. For the horses, there are riding tracks, paddocks and training areas on this 31.34-hectare private estate. Plus it even has a licence to plant two hectares of vines for its own wine production, as part of agriturismo activity.

Future of the Spanish Riding School

A petition calling for major changes to the management of the Spanish Riding School Vienna has received almost 12,000 signatures – as concerns are raised about the school’s future.The petition calls to “stop the destruction of the school” and states “if we don’t act now, we will lose this cultural heritage item for ever”. The petition asks for an “expert leader deeply rooted in classical horsemanship” to be appointed, for the Spanish Riding School to come under the Austrian ministry of culture – instead of the ministry of agriculture as is currently the case – and for the return of retired chief riders.

