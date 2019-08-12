Event rider suffers fatal injuries in rotational fall

A US event rider has died as a result of injuries she sustained in a rotational fall at a competition this weekend.

Jennifer Chapin and her horse Joinem fell in the cross-country warm-up at the Green Mountain Horse Association’s (GMHA) Festival of Eventing, in South Woodstock, Vermont, United States, on Sunday (11 August).

Jennifer, who was 32 and from Wenham, Massachusetts, was taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment but died as a result of her injuries.

Her horse, a 12-year-old thoroughbred gelding, was not injured.

In a statement, the US Eventing Association said it “sends its sincerest condolences to Chapin’s family, friends, and connections”.

Jennifer had been competing Aisling Carroll’s thoroughbred in USEA events since October last year, in preliminary classes (equivalent to novice British Eventing competitions) and at one international CIC1* class, (now CCI2*-S) in which the combination finished 12th.

She is the second US event rider to die as a result of a cross-country fall this year; 13-year-old Ashley Stout and her horse Avant Garde died after a schooling accident, believed to be a rotational fall, at Halfmoon Township, Pennsylvania, on 11 July.

