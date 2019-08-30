Tina Cook moves into fifth at European Eventing Championships: ‘He was sharp, but produced a solid test’

Tina Cook’s test this morning at the Longines FEI European Eventing Championships has lifted the Brits to bronze in the team standings after the third rotation of team riders.

Tina scored 28.3 with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red to take fifth individually. The rider did a masterful job in keeping the lid on the horse during the test as he looked extremely sharp.

“He’s naturally a bright, excitable horse, which makes him a good jumper. This is his most difficult phase and although he’s 12, he’s still young horse in my eyes,” said Tina.

“He tries his best, but gets a little spooky and he felt the atmosphere. When he’s relaxed, he can be a mark better all the way through, but I’m pleased he held it together and produced a solid test.”

Michael Jung put in a superb test this morning on FischerChipmunk FRH — marred only by a jog in the extended walk — to take the individual lead on 20.9 and push Germany to the top of the team leaderboard.

“It’s difficult to get the balance between positive power and calmness — you need to take a bit of risk, but you also need relaxation. I liked everything except the walk today!” said Michael.

Cathal Daniels also rode a brilliant test on the lively little mare Rioghan Run this morning, putting himself into eighth individually. Ireland currently sit sixth in the team standings.

Overnight leaders Belgium have dropped to second as a team, while British individual Laura Collett retains the individual silver position on London 52, albeit 4.6 penalties behind Michael.

The second British individual, Kitty King, will be the first rider in after the lunchbreak, on Vendredi Boats.

The fourth rotation of team riders includes Team GBR’s Oliver Townend on Cooley Master Class, defending European champions Ingrid Klimke and SAP Hale Bob OLD for Germany and France’s Nicolas Touzaint — a double European champion in 2003 and 2007 riding Galan De Sauvagère — on Absolut Gold HDC.

Check back for more updates from the Eventing European Championships in Luhmühlen all week, plus full report in next week’s Horse & Hound magazine (dated 5 September).