



Belgium’s Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus made history yesterday (29 August), clinching gold in the grand prix special at the 2025 European Dressage Championships in Crozet. But the fight for medals isn’t over: the continent’s top combinations will return for the freestyle tomorrow (31 August).

The freestyle line-up is drawn from the top 18 in the special, with no more than three riders per nation eligible.

That rule meant Germany’s Ingrid Klimke (Vayron NRW), who finished 16th on 71.39%, missed out despite qualifying on score – her spot rolling down instead to Luxembourg’s Nicolas Wagner Ehlinger (Quater Back Junior FRH), who was 19th on 70.56%. He will get tomorrow’s freestyle underway at 11.30am local time (10.30am British time).

All 18 qualified horses passed this morning’s fitness inspection, overseen by French ground jury president Raphaël Saleh and FEI-appointed veterinarian Thierry Grisard.

If you would like to watch your favourite riders compete at the European Dressage Championships, find out how you can follow on TV from anywhere in the world with our comprehensive guide.

What are the European Dressage Championships freestyle times for the British riders?

Other riders you won’t want to miss

Germany’s Isabell Werth on Wendy De Fontaine at 2.10pm local time (1.10pm British time)

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Mount St John Freestyle at 2.30pm local time (3.25pm British time)

Belgium’s Justin Verboomen and Zonik Plus at 2.40pm local time (1.40pm British time)

Germany’s Katharina Hemmer and Denoix PCH at 2.50pm local time (1.50pm British time)

European Dressage Championships freestyle times: complete list

To stay up to date with all the news from the European Dressage Championships as it happens, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website today from just £1 a week.

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now