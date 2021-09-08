Medals, delight, pride and sensational performances: today’s key stories from the European Dressage Championships





The second day of competition is complete at the European Dressage Championships at Hagen, in Germany – the day that team medals were decided, and it was a nail-biting competition right until the very end. The under-25 European Dressage Championship team competition also concluded, where some young riders really shone.

European Dressage Championships: day two news and results

Britain’s Charlotte Dujardin and Gio, or ‘Pumpkin’ as he is known at home, really fought for a team medal.

Reigning Olympic champions, Germany, put on a blistering display with some sensational grand prix performances

The Danish riders were also impressive, with team anchor Cathrine Dufour, contributing to a placing that went one better than in Tokyo

Britain’s Carl Hester reflected on his test aboard En Vogue, which helped his team secure a medal

H&H’s horse of the day was an incredible nine-year-old who has turned heads on what is his championship debut

The team medals in the under-25 European Championships, which is running alongside the senior championship this week, were decided this evening too

Plan your viewing with details of when the key riders will ride tomorrow in the grand prix special for individual medals

