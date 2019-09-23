Financial boost for grooms, plus other sponsorship news

Ariat

The equestrian clothing and footwear company has teamed up with Cheltenham racecourse in a one-year deal to sponsor the leading jockey award at the November Meeting.

The top jockey over the three-day meeting (15 to 17 November) will win a £1,000 voucher to spend on Ariat products.

“We believe our core values, including innovation and dedication, along with our passion for equestrian sport matches those of the Jockey Club and we are excited to be working with the racing community,” said Ariat’s European marketing manager, Melanie Selman.

Cavalor

The Belgian-based equine nutrition brand has signed a deal with the FEI to become its official nutrition partner and the title sponsor of the FEI Best Groom Award.

“Horse welfare is at the top of the agenda for both Cavalor and the FEI,” said FEI commercial director, Ralph Straus.

“With over 30 years of experience, Cavalor brings a wealth of equine nutrition knowledge to the table along with a strong brand reputation and we look forward to a productive working partnership.”

The award will be presented at the gala, sponsored by Longines, to be held in Moscow in November.

Feedmark

The supplement and nutritional advice company has picked the Animal Health Trust (AHT) as its chosen charity for the next three years.

It will be supporting the AHT through charitable donations and title sponsorship of the AHT’s awards.

“Feedmark prides itself on providing high quality products that benefit all horses,” said managing director, Chris Townsend. “So to be able to support a charity like the Animal Health Trust and be lead sponsor of the awards, which recognises the very best in the world of equestrianism, is hugely exciting for us”.

Equistro

The equine nutritional supplement brand is sponsoring the Event Rider Masters’(ERM) grooms prizes.

The #ERMequistrogroom promotion launched at the fifth leg of the series at Millstreet (23 to 24 August) with a cash prize of €250 and is continuing at the sixth leg in Lignieres in October. It will culminate in the groom of the season award, with the winner receiving a prize of €750.

