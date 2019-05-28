British ‘legend’ joins popular saddlery brand, plus more sponsorship news

Mary King has signed a sponsorship deal with Italian saddlery brand Amerigo.

She joins the company’s other sponsored riders, including Nicola Wilson, Sam Griffiths and Michael Eilberg.

“I am delighted to have Amerigo on board as a new sponsor and am thrilled with both the Vega Siena dressage special and Vega Event special jump,” said Mary.

“My advanced horse, King Robert, was quite difficult to fit but both the Amerigo saddles are fantastic and very comfortable for him.”

Simon Middleton, managing director at Amerigo’s UK distributor, Zebra Products, said it is “so exciting” that Mary has joined the team.

“She is a Great British legend and a credit to the equestrian world,” he said.

Horse Pilot

The equestrian clothing provider has signed a four-year deal with the FEI to become its official apparel supplier until 2023.

“Horse Pilot was the logical choice of apparel supplier,” FEI commercial director Ralph Straus said.

“They are a young, dynamic company with a passion for developing high performance quality sports clothing for athletes. We know that their experience in apparel development will translate well for the specific professional demands of our onsite operational staff.”

Plans are in place for the company to produce a bespoke clothing range for the FEI to be launched in 2020.

Nyetimber

William Fox-Pitt and Alice Plunkett have joined the British wine brand as ambassadors.

The deal was signed to coincide with the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, where Nyetimber was the official sparkling wine.

As part of the partnership with Badminton, the company produced a video campaign called “the best in their field”, which looks into what it takes to succeed in equestrian sport and wine-making.

RiderCise

Endurance GB has expanded its championship series with the support of new sponsor RiderCise.

The Welsh championship is the latest event to join the now three-strong series, which also includes the northern and southern championships.

The new event is to be held at Pen Ddol Y Gader in Carmarthenshire from 31 August to 1 September and will take competitors across sections of forestry and miles of open grassland mountainside.

“I am delighted that RiderCise has become the title sponsor of Endurance GB’s southern, northern and Welsh championship series,” said company founder Clare Gangadeen.

“The fundamental principle behind the RiderCise programmes is that there is a vast difference between being fit and fit to ride and for endurance riders who spend long hours in the saddle, understanding this difference is vital.

“My mission is to help riders help their horses through a training system that will improve the rider’s ability to control their body and become stronger and more stable in the saddle.”

Land Rover

The Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials has signed a new deal with long-term vehicle suppliers Land Rover.

The company, which has supported the event for 20 years, is extending its support to take over the title sponsorship of the event’s CCI4*-S (formerly CIC3*).

“Bramham is a highlight fixture in the annual equestrian calendar and we’re proud to continue our support,” said Jaguar Land Rover UK’s managing director Anthony Bradbury.

“From grassroots to the elite, Land Rover aims to support all levels of equestrian and I am excited to see the new fence creations for this year’s course.”

Land Rover will also continue to support the event by providing a fleet of vehicles officials, plus a new Land Rover owners’ lawn with complimentary refreshments.

TRM

The feed supplement specialist has signed a new partnership with Mount St John Stud.

TRM’s UK sales manager Tom Barrett said he has been “impressed with everything” that Emma Blundell and her team do at the stud.

“Absolutely nothing is left to chance, I’m thrilled that Emma and Mount St John wanted to work more closely with TRM. It’s going to be a magnificent partnership,” he said.

Emma added: “Here at Mount St John we believe in quality without compromise — that is why our partnership with TRM is an excellent fit. TRM provide us with quality and excellence in every single supplement they provide.”

