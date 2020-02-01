Companies team up for title sponsorship of inaugural event, plus the latest equestrian sponsorship new

Baileys and KBIS British Equestrian Insurance have joined forces as the title sponsors of the inaugural Equestrian Employers Conference.

The event takes place on 25 February at Stallion AI Services in Shropshire and is the first of its kind within the equestrian industry.

“The creation of the Equestrian Employers Conference is based upon the importance of bringing employers together who share the same ethos of achieving good employment,” said Tullis Matson, president of the Equestrian Employers Association and founder of Stallion AI Services.

“We are delighted that two leading companies, Baileys and KBIS, share our same core values and are showing their support by sponsoring the event.”

Neue Schule

The bitting specialist has signed a deal to continue as the main sponsor of BETA International in 2021 and 2022.

The company has been a sponsor of the British Equestrian Trade Association’s (BETA) event for seven years.

“BETA International is the essential event for the equestrian trade,” said Neue Schule chief executive officer Sarfraz Mian.

“It has a proud and strong heritage, not only in the UK, but also around the world. Neue Schule has been bringing significant innovations to the equestrian marketplace over many years and BETA International is our showcase event.

“Our proud association as main sponsor has been invaluable in drawing attention to developments and the quality of our products. I am thrilled that, as we start a new decade, we are continuing our relationship as main sponsor and very much look forward to working with the super organising team in further enhancing the value of BETA International for both exhibitors and visitors.”

Jump 4 Joy

The showjump manufacturers have signed Joe Stockdale as a brand ambassador.

Joe will help to promote the brand as he competes in the UK and internationally.

“There are plenty of myths around plastic showjumps, so I was really impressed by not only the quality and variety of the product made by Jump 4 Joy but most importantly to learn that all their poles are weighted with wooden fillers, so not only do they offer rigidity and substance but they are also low maintenance due to the plastic casings which look fantastic,” said Joe.

“I will only work with companies whose products I truly believe in, and I am really excited by the partnership Team Stockdale has formed with Jump 4 Joy.”

Horse of the Year Show

The show is welcoming a number of sponsors who are continuing their support of the autumn event.

HorseHage is returning for another year as official forage supplier, while the British Show Pony Society, the Colne Stud and Supreme Products are among those returning as class sponsors.

This year’s HOYS takes place from 7 to 11 October at the Resorts World Arena, the NEC, in Birmingham.

Tattersalls Ascot and Cheltenham Sales

Tattersalls Ascot and Cheltenham Sales have agreed to extend its title sponsorship of the national point-to-point awards for a further two years following a successful start in 2019.

The event moved to Cheltenham racecourse last year and the sales teams have agreed to continue their sponsorship for 2020 and 2021.

“The most recent event had a new date in the calendar and a new venue, but with the support of Tattersalls it was a fantastic evening,” said Adam Hurley of the Point-to-Point Authority (PPA).

“The PPA are now looking forward to working with the Ascot and Cheltenham Sales teams to make the night bigger and better than ever.”

Matt Prior, head of Ascot and Cheltenham Sales, added: “We are delighted to continue our association as title sponsor of the prestigious national awards dinner and dance.

“It is a special evening which brings together the point to point fraternity to celebrate this wonderful sport and reward the achievements of so many participants. It is a perfect fit to thank our vendors and buyers for their continued support at both Tattersalls Ascot and Cheltenham Sales.”

Thurlow Point-to-Point

The event organisers are welcoming a number of sponsors for the Horseheath meeting on 1 February.

The Cambridgeshire fixture has secured sponsorship from Newmarket racecourse, Fairfax & Favor and Nethergate Wines for its best-dressed gentleman and lady competition, which will be held alongside the racing. Skinners Dog Food has also pledged its support for the family dog show.

Race sponsors include Tattersalls Ltd, BBA Shipping & Transport, Buckingham & Stanley (Cambrdige), Anglia Tree Contractors, Brown & Co, Richard Spencer Racing and the Clifton-Brown Family.

“[It is] one of the most beautifully situated courses in England,” said a spokesman for the organising committee, thanking all the sponsors.

