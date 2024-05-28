Top horse claims 58th international grand prix victory in his ‘farewell dance’





Emilio 107, the world number five-ranked ride of Isabell Werth, has retired from competition on a high having posted his 58th international grand prix victory.

Isabell and 18-year-old Emilio (Ehrenpreis x Cacir Aa) enjoyed their swansong at the Wiesbaden CDI4 (18-19 May), where they won the grand prix on 75.07% and the freestyle on 83.30%.

“Tonight is the night! Now it’s time to cross your fingers once more for our farewell dance,” said Isabell ahead of their freestyle performance.

Isabell had previously indicated that Emilio, whom she co-owns with Madeleine Winter-Schulze, would retire at the end of 2023, however following a double victory at the Stuttgart World Cup qualifier in November it was decided that Emilio would contest the World Cup Final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (16-20 April).

They were among the favourites to win the competition, but when Emilio became unwell with periostitis (inflammation) he was withdrawn. Instead Isabell rode DSP Quantaz in Riyadh, finishing fourth in the grand prix and third in the freestyle.

Isabell and Emilio made their international debut together at the Odense CDI2*, Denmark, in October 2014. Their first grand prix victory came the following year on home soil at the Perl CDI4*.

Emilio bows out from the sport at number five in the FEI dressage horse world rankings. He never contested an international championship with Isabell, with Weihegold OLD, Bella Rose 2, and DSP Quantaz taking on team duties during the past eight years, but he was part of the winning German Nations Cup team at Aachen in 2018, where he and Isabell won the freestyle and grand prix special.

During his career Emilio recorded 58 international grand prix wins, including 15 World Cup qualifiers.

Isabell said she was “very proud” of Emilio following their final performance at Wiesbaden.

“He deserves to say goodbye in front of such a great setting,” she said.

